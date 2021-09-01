Vai Price Hits $0.78 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Vai has a market cap of $85.08 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00135853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00161793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.43 or 0.07331879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,490.95 or 1.00159581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.66 or 0.01009515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

