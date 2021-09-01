Vai (VAI) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $85.08 million and $1.69 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00135853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00161793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.43 or 0.07331879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,490.95 or 1.00159581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.66 or 0.01009515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

