Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Daseke in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSKE opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

