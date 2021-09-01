Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

