Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 158 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Novartis by 8.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,924,000 after acquiring an additional 153,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

