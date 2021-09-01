Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $53.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.00, but opened at $48.28. Valneva shares last traded at $48.34, with a volume of 172 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $5,138,000.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

