VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the July 29th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RTH opened at $181.34 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a one year low of $141.90 and a one year high of $181.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 118.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

