Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.46

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.46 and last traded at $70.43, with a volume of 221948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

