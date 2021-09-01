Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 54,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,114. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average is $103.80.

