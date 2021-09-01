Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.96. 538,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,668. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $429.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

