Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.64.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.