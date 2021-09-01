Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $248.54

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $248.54 and last traded at $247.99, with a volume of 2045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

