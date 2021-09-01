Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 127.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 51,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,086. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average of $119.31. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

