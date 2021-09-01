Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.69% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,523,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.