Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,593 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $162,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 116,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,359. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.