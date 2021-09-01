Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Raised by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

VT opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

