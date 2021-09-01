Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Position Increased by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 2.8% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 369.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,470.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.37. The company had a trading volume of 182,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,812. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $123.34 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.20.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.