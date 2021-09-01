Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.05, but opened at $27.44. Vapotherm shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 1,748 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 94,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $803,596. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $719.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of -1.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 130.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 15.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the second quarter worth about $768,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

