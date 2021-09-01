Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,514 shares of company stock worth $1,239,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $48,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.41. 1,389,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,719. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

