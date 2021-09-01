Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Vectrus stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $587.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.46. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

