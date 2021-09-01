Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Velas has traded 92.2% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $223.19 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001517 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.