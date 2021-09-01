Venture Co. Limited Announces Dividend of $2.80 (OTCMKTS:VEMLY)

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.8029 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEMLY opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. Venture has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32.

About Venture

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

