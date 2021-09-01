Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,293 Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VET opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

VET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

