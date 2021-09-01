Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 852 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

AON stock opened at $286.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.92 and a 200-day moving average of $244.55. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $288.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.61.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

