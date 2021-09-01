Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after buying an additional 7,762,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,928,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,708,000 after buying an additional 1,276,804 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,005,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after buying an additional 809,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

