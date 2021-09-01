Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.