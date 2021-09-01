Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,568 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

