VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEON. Bank of America raised VEON from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VEON currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.14.

VEON stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VEON will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

