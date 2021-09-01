Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $461.57 million and $34.15 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.00367686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,476,403,642 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

