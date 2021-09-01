Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,485 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Etsy worth $20,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $114,962,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,756,000 after purchasing an additional 227,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $45,817,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $216.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

