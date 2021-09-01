Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.12 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,962 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $25,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 133,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

