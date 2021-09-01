Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,304 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $22,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 140.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Century Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $787,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

