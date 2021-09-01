Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Focus Financial Partners worth $23,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 940,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,141,000 after purchasing an additional 98,221 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.