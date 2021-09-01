Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO opened at $380.77 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

