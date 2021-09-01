Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 6.4%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) rose 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 5,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,070,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The firm has a market cap of $516.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 291,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 61,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 220,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

