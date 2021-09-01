Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.00

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 1413640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

