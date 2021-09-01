Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Trading 16.1% Higher

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) traded up 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 581,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 35,644,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

