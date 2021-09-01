Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Janet Napolitano Sells 1,435 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $73,400.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,980.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VIR traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 785,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,074. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 158,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 308,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

