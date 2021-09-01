Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Janet Napolitano Sells 1,435 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $73,400.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,980.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
VIR traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 785,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,074. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
VIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
