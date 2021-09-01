Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $509.20 million, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

