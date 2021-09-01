VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Down 5.9%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares were down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 33,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,773,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VistaGen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $586.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.90.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

