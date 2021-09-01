VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 46,375 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $908,486.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30.

Shares of VZIO opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 40.3% in the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 0.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

