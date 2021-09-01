Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 50,581 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after buying an additional 1,682,672 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

