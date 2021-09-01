W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.76

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.76 and last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 11015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.64.

Several research firms have commented on GRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Grace & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

