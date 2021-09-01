Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Down 0.2%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $992,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

