Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,713 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 160,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 20.4% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $183.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,734 shares of company stock worth $8,632,031. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.