Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 284.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,323,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.5% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $87,383,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $382.33. 771,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,259,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $380.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.