Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $117.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,202. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

