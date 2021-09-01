Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 65,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,457,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,663. The company has a market capitalization of $721.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.13. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

