Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,539 SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

XRT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.60. 23,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.16. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.