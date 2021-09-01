Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,103,000 after purchasing an additional 48,046 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 52,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 790,941 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,538,000 after purchasing an additional 108,450 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 81,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares in the company, valued at $39,497,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.10. 8,295,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,336,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.88. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $415.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

